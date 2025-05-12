Virat Kohli's wife, Anushka Sharma penned a heartfelt note after Kohli announced his retirement from Test Cricket. She stated that people will always talk about the milestones and records, but she would remember the “tears you (Kohli) never showed”.

Anushka Sharma further added on Instagram: “Somehow, I always imagined you’d retire international cricket in whites — But you’ve always followed your heart, and so I just want to say my love, you’ve earned every bit of this goodbye.”

Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket on Monday, May 12, marking the end of an era for Indian cricket. The decision follows recent developments surrounding the BCCI’s firm stance on his place in the squad. As India prepares for a new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, the 36-year-old’s departure signals a significant shift for the team.

Anushka Sharma on Virat Kohli retiring from Test cricket: ‘But I’ll remember…'

Earlier, Rohit Sharma had announced his retirement from the Test format.