Anushka Sharma receives maiden call-up as BCCI announces India squad for T20I series against South Africa

The BCCI on Tuesday announced the squad of the India women's cricket team for their five-match T20I series against South Africa. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur will continue leading the side. The regulars, including Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma, also feature in the squad.

Anushka Sharma receives maiden call-up Anushka Sharma, a young all-rounder, has received her maiden call-up to the India T20I team following a good outing for Gujarat Giants in the Women's Premier League (WPL). In WPL 2026, Anushka scored 177 runs from seven matches at an average of 25.28 and a strike-rate of 129.19.

The 22-year-old registered her highest score of 44 runs from 30 balls against UP Warriorz. Anushka was also part of the India A women’s side that took part in the Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament in Bangkok. She finished the tournament with 116 runs from five matches with a highest score of 47.

India's spin bowling attack will be led by the experienced Deepti Sharma, along with Shreyanka Patil and Shree Charani. Renuka Singh Thakur, Kranti Gaud and Arundhati Reddy are among the pacers in the squad.

The T20I series will get underway on 17 April in South Africa, with the first two matches (17 and 19 April) taking place in Durban. Johannesburg will host the third and fourth T20Is on 22 and 25 April, whereas Benoni will host the fifth and final T20I on 27 April.

The series acts as an important build-up towards the Women's T20 World Cup 2026, scheduled to be held in England from 12 June to 5 July.

India are in Group A along with Australia, Bangladesh, Pakistan, South Africa and Netherlands. The Women in Blue will begin their campaign with a blockbuster match against Pakistan in Birmingham on 14 June.

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