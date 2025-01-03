Veteran Indian batter Virat Kohli was again dismissed in similar fashion, edging a delivery outside his off stump that easily carried on to the slip cordon. Kohli has now been caught behind the wicket seven times in this series, leaving him well short of runs after scoring a century in the second innings of the Perth Test.

While Kohli himself looked disgusted at the dismissal, but the reaction of his wife Anushka Sharma soon went viral. Sharma looked worried and was seen later shaking her head.

Notably, Kohli is currently in the twilight of his career, having already announced his retirement from T20 cricket. The 36-year-old has scored just 417 runs in 19 innings in 2024 at a meagre average of 24.52.

In the first innings in Sydney, Kohli was at the crease for 69 balls before being dismissed for just 17. What's worse is that Kohli has averaged less than Jasprit Bumrah in the first innings of a Test match in 2024. Kohli's average of 7 is the second lowest for any batsman since 2024 (with at least 5 innings), while Bumrah has a first-innings average of 10.

With captain Rohit Sharma already sitting out due to poor form, pressure could mount on the 'King' of Indian cricket if he fails to perform in the second innings.

Anushka Sharma reAaction to Virat Kohli dismissal

Jasprit Bumrah leads team India for 5th Test: Meanwhile, with Rohit Sharma opting out of the 5th match in Sydney Jasprit Bumrah led the team. The Indian batters once again failed to perform and the visitors were eventually bowled out for a score of 185 runs. In reply, Australia amassed 9 runs in the first 3 overs but have lost the wicket of Usman Khwaja.