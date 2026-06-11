Anvay, Rahul Dravid's son, selected in India U-19 squad for Sri Lanka tour 2026; check details

Anvay Dravid, the younger son of former India captain and legendary batsman Rahul Dravid, has earned his maiden call-up to the India Under-19 team. The BCCI’s Junior Cricket Committee announced the squads on Thursday for the tour of Sri Lanka, handing the talented Karnataka wicketkeeper-batter a chance to represent the country at the youth international level for the first time.
Anvay Dravid’s consistent performances in age-group cricket played a key role in his selection. In the Vinoo Mankad Trophy, he scored 220 runs in six matches at an average of 55, including an unbeaten 82 and a half-century that helped Karnataka reach the quarterfinals. He also scored a maiden century in the Vijay Merchant Trophy, showing his ability to build long innings. Having already played for India B at the U-19 level, Anvay arrives with useful experience that should help him settle quickly into the national setup.
The Dravid name has long been associated with Indian cricket. Rahul Dravid, Anvay’s father, enjoyed a stellar playing career and later served as head coach of the senior team. He had also captained the India U-19 side during his playing days. Anvay’s elder brother Samit had represented India U-19 against Australia in 2024. With Anvay now stepping up, the family’s involvement in the junior setup continues, adding a layer of motivation and legacy to his journey.
The tour, which begins on July 4 in Hambantota, offers valuable overseas exposure. It features three one-day matches and two multi-day games. Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan will captain both teams, with Lakshya Raichandani as vice-captain. Playing in Sri Lankan conditions will challenge Anvay’s batting and wicketkeeping skills while helping the squad gain match practice and identify players for future pathways.
The BCCI has named separate squads for the white-ball and red-ball legs of the tour.
India U-19 One-Day Squad: Sagar Virk, Lakshya Raichandani (Vice-Captain), Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan (Captain), Vineeth V K, Arjun Rajput, Kushagra Ojha, Rajat Baghel (Wicketkeeper), Anvay Dravid (Wicketkeeper), Anmoljeet Singh, Vutkuri Yashveer Goud, Rohit Anil Yadav, Shavin V, Kavya Paresh Patel, Mohit Ulva, Ishan Sood.
India U-19 Multi-Day Squad: Sagar Virk, Lakshya Raichandani (Vice-Captain), Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan (Captain), Patel Kush, Manal Chauhan, Kushagra Ojha, Manav Krishna (Wicketkeeper), Aryan Sandesh Sakpal (Wicketkeeper), Hemchudeshan J, BK Kishore, Rohit Anil Yadav, Kavya Paresh Patel, Priyanshu Singh, Pranav Raghvendra, Chigurupati Venkata.