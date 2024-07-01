'Any offers?' Rahul Dravid jokes about being ‘jobless’ after T20 World Cup 2024 | Watch
After the completion of Rahul Dravid's tenure as Team India's head coach, he was seen joking about his ‘jobless phase’
After the end of Rahul Dravid's journey as Team India's head coach post T20 World Cup 2024 victory, The Wall jokingly admitted that he is jobless now. In a light-hearted conversation with media persons, Rahul Dravid said that he would be jobless from next week and at present, he has no plans for the future.