After the end of Rahul Dravid's journey as Team India's head coach post T20 World Cup 2024 victory, The Wall jokingly admitted that he is jobless now. In a light-hearted conversation with media persons, Rahul Dravid said that he would be jobless from next week and at present, he has no plans for the future.

“I will be able to move on quickly from this win, next week I will be unemployed (laughs). I don't want to think too far ahead, but yes, I hope, I will be able to move on. I think that's what life is all about," PTI quoted Dravid. Rahul Dravid witnessed Team India's painfully exit from World Cup in 2007. He was the captain of Team India, featuring MS Dhoni, which suffered a premature exit from the 50-over ICC World Cup tournament.

He is fondly known as ‘The Wall’ and has featured in three 50-over World Cups. However, team India never managed to bring any ICC trophy during his tenure. The fact doesn't matter anymore as Rahul Dravid beautifully paid back his service to the nation by guiding team India in the recently concluded T20 World Cup.

Rahul Dravid replaced Ravi Shastri as India's head coach in 2021. During Rahul Dravid's tenure as Team India head coach, the ‘Men in Blue’contested three ICC finals in 12 months. After the match, Rahul Dravid has received applaud for his expertise from several people including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“His unwavering dedication, strategic insights and nurturing the right talent have transformed the team. India is grateful to him for his contributions and for inspiring generations," read a PM Modi's X post for Dravid.

There have been speculations that Gautam Gambhir is likely to fill the position of team India head coach after Rahul Dravid's exit. BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Monday said that the Indian cricket team will have a new head coach from the limited-overs series in Sri Lanka starting later this month.

Former opener Gautam Gambhir is expected to succeed Dravid as the India head coach. The Cricket Advisory Committee has also conducted the interviews for the high-profile job and short-listed Gambhir and former India women's coach W V Raman.

