Apollo Tyres joins hands with BCCI to be new Team India jersey sponsor after Dream11 exit

The Board of Control for Cricket for India (BCCI) has locked Apollo Tyres as the new Team India jersey sponsor after the exit of Dream11, according to a PTI report on Tuesday. The exit of Dream11's came prematurely after the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, last month.
The BCCI had to enter the Asia Cup 2025 sponsorless after the government banned real money gaming platforms including Dream 11 under a new legislation. "The deal has been signed with Apollo Tyres. We will announce it soon," said a senior BCCI official.
More to follow….
