Archer should not be rushed back to play second Test against India: Vaughan

London, Jun 26 (PTI) Injury-prone Jofra Archer should not be rushed back to play in England's second Test against India at Edgbaston despite the pace bowler's recent comeback to red-ball cricket, feels former captain Michael Vaughan.

Archer played in his first first-class match in four years during Sussex’s County Championship game against Durham at Chester-le-Street on Sunday and took one wicket for 32 from 18 overs.

The 30-year-old has not featured in a Test since 2021. England selector Luke Wright said earlier this month that if Archer comes through the four-day game for Sussex, he could be available for the second Test, which starts on July 2.

But, Vaughan feels otherwise, preferring Archer to play another four-day game.

"The good thing is that Jofra is back in the equation -- but I'd like to see him play another four-day game," said Vaughan on 'BBC Test Match Special'.

"He's not played the longer format for four years so why, on the back of one game for Sussex against Durham, would you rush him back?

"We know the intensity at Test-match level is so different to county cricket. Let him play another four-day game - I would go with the same line-up, as long as the bowlers are fine and there are no niggles."

Archer finished with figures of 1-32 from 18 overs in Durham's first innings, his sole wicket being that of opener Emilio Gay, but Sussex head coach Paul Farbrace also urged England to "be careful" with the pacer.

"If I was in their (selectors') situation, my honest answer would be that I would save him (Archer) for the third Test match. You have to be careful that he's only bowled 18 overs of red-ball cricket," Farbrace was quoted as saying in 'The Guardian'.

"Why change the team? They've just won the Test at Headingley. They’ve set themselves up nicely for the series.

"I would be definitely sticking with Chris Woakes for Edgbaston because he knows the pitch inside out," the former England assistant coach said.

Farbrace will, however, report that Archer "looks in great rhythm, he bowled very nicely."

"(But) Rather than playing back-to-back games and then straight into a Test match, probably the best scenario would be to not play in our game but then be ready for the third Test match. But that's their call," he added.

Archer emerged as one of England's most exciting prospects in 2019 when he bowled the decisive super over in the home World Cup win, before taking 22 wickets in four Tests in the Ashes series that followed.

But since then he has been plagued by injury -- an elbow issue that first surfaced in 2020 needed several surgeries and he also had a stress fracture of the back in 2022.

As a result, Archer's frequent attempts to return to international cricket have been stop-start.