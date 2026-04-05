‘Archive this one! Riyan Parag’ - Ravi Shastri goes a step ahead in praising RR skipper with ‘ba*** of steel’ remark

Having lost six out of eight matches as a skipper in the last season, Riyan Parag started his journey as a full-time Rajasthan Royals with back-to-back wins in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), the latest of which came on Saturday night at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

After dominating against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the other night, Parag was spot on with his captaincy decisions as Rajasthan Royals eked out a narrow six-run win over Gujarat Titans in a last over thriller, while defending 211. Former India coach and a prominent voice in commentary couldn't hold his emotions, and also highlighted Parag's composure.

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“Easily one of the best games in IPL history. Archive this one! Riyan Parag you have got ba**s of steel and a big future ahead, especially in a leadership role. Outstanding temperament. Well played!” Shastri wrote on X.

After Sanju Samson left the franchise, the Rajasthan Royals management picked Parag among a few options as a long-term skipper. The Assamese lad didn't disappoint, calling his shots to perfection as far as bowling changes are concerned. The 2008 champions have now won two in two games.

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How Riyan Parag got it right vs Gujarat Titans? Chasing a 200-plus total, Gujarat Titans were cruising well with Rashid Khan and Kagiso Rabada launching a fierce counter-attack, scoring at a strike rate of nearly 200. With 15 runs required in the last two overs. Having already conceded nearly 11 runs per over in his first three, Jofra Archer was entrusted to bowl the penultimate over.

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The Englishman repaid his skipper's faith by conceding just four singles, thus putting the pressure back on the Gujarat Titans batters. Parag surprised everyone by handing the ball to Tushar Deshpande over experienced campaigners like Sandeep Sharma and Nandre Burger.

The former CSK pacer justified Parag's trust with a composed display under pressure by consistently nailing the yorkers. Needing 11 runs in the final six balls, Rashid and Rabada could manage only five runs to help Rajasthan Royals secure their second win on the trot.

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What's next for Rajasthan Royals? With four points in two matches, Rajasthan Royals are on level with Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals at the top of the table. They will next play Mumbai Indians on April 7 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

Also Read | Riyan Parag becomes first batter in IPL to smash six consecutive sixes