Are IPL 2025 runners-up Punjab Kings boycotting India vs Pakistan in Asia Cup? Viral post sparks social media buzz

At a time when most of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises are building up for the India vs Pakistan clash in the Asia Cup 2025, last edition's runners-up Punjab Kings have went the opposite way just two days before the high-octane clash. Following the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, this is the first time India will be taking on Pakistan in any sporting event.

Earlier, the Indian team boycotted the clash against Pakistan on two occasions in the World Championship of Legends. The Pakistan hockey team also didn't turn up last month during the Asia Cup, which was held in Bihar. While calls for boycotting the clash from the Indians have been on the rise, the Men In Blue went ahead with the match following a Government of India directive last month.

Ahead of the much-anticipated event on September 14 in Dubai, Punjab Kings posted a creative of the IND vs PAK above-said clash but without the logo of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). With captain Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill's picture, the IPL franchise wrote the date, venue and timing of the match in the creative and even put in the BCCI logo, but intentionally kept it blank where they would have put the PCB logo.

While one could day this might be Punjab Kings' way of calling for a boycott, there has been no official word from the franchise. “Game 2 for the defending champions. Let's goooo. #AsiaCup2025 #INDv,” read the caption on the post shared on X.

Punjab Kings' creative for the much-awaited India vs Pakistan clash in Asia Cup 2025.

The India vs Pakistan rivalry in cricket has always garnered special interest worldwide despite the political indifferences between the two countries. Meanwhile, Punjab Kings' post have kept the fans in doubt. “Where is Pakistan’s logo? Why Punjab Kings didn’t show Pakistan in this post? #AsiaCup2025 #INDvPAK,” wrote one user. Another said, “Boycott Asia cup”.

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup tickets still not sold out Meanwhile, several media outlets have reported that the tickets for the India vs Pakistan clash are yet to be sold out, unlike the previous occasions. While one reason could be the higher prices for the premium tickets and the national sentiment among the Indian supporters, another aspect could be the absence of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who retired from T20Is last year.