Are Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings ’stubborn’? Sunil Gavaskar explains IPL heavyweights’ struggles in 2025

Sunil Gavaskar showed no hesitation in calling Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians 'stubborn' in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). Winners of the IPL five teams each, both CSK and Mumbai Indians are in the bottom half of the IPL 2025 points table with a total of three wins among them.

While CSK have won just one out of their six games so far, Mumbai Indians just recorded their second win in the same number of matches, against over Delhi Capitals on Sunday. Meanwhile, CSK will not have regular captain Ruturaj Gaikwad after he was ruled out of the tournament with an elbow injury. Former skipper MS Dhoni has been given the charge for the remainder of the tournament.

Sunil Gavaskar, who is doing commentary in IPL 2025, blamed both teams' batting strategy for their respective positions in the tournament. “Both teams have shown a stubbornness to change the batting order that is not producing runs for them," Sunil Gavaskar wrote in his column for Mid-Day.

He also questioned Mumbai Indians tactics of sending Tilak Varma at no.4 at a time when the southpaw has excelled at no.3 for the Indian senior team. According to Sunil Gavaskar, the young southpaw is not getting enough deliveries due to his batting position.

“Similarly, the Mumbai team’s reluctance to send Tilak Varma at No. 3 despite his stellar record for India at that number is baffling indeed. However good an overseas batter may be, it is not easy for him to immediately come to terms with the Indian pitches, which is all the more reason for an Indian who has thrived at that number should be sent there and not dropped down the order," he explained.

There’s still more than half the tournament to be played, so there’s plenty of matches to be won and climb up the ladder. T20 cricket demands quick thinking and super fast decision making and that is yet to be seen from both Chennai and Mumbai," he concluded.

What's next for Mumbai Indians, CSK? While CSK will be facing Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on April 12 at the Ekana Stadium, Mumbai Indians host Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium on April 17.