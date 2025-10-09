Are Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli in BCCI's scheme of things for 2027 World Cup? Shubman Gill says 'there're very few in…'

India's newly-appointed ODI captain Shubman Gill has made it clear that the national team “needs” both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the 50-over format going into the 2027 ODI World Cup, thus putting a full stop to the ongoing speculation about the duo's future. Both Virat and Rohit quit T20Is last year and bid adieu to Tests a few months match. Ever since their Test retirement, speculations were rife that the Australian tour may be their last in the Indian national team jersey.

Having played for India last time during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai, Rohit and Kohli return to the Indian national setup after seven long months as they were named in the ODI squad for the three-match series against Australia, later this month. Gill's comments comes just days after BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar stated that the batting duo are non committal about the 2027 World Cup.

“Yes, definitely,” Gill said on Thursday in New Delhi on the eve of the second Test against West Indies. The 25-year-old, who has had an amazing start to his captaincy career in Tests, opined that the skillset and the experience of both Kohli and Rohit can't be found easily. “The experience that both of them have and the matches that they have won for India, there are very few players who have won so many matches for India.

"And the players who have such skills and qualities, and the players who have such skills and qualities with this experience are very few. There are very few players in the world who have so much skill, quality and experience. So, in that sense, yes,” said Gill.

Virat, Rohit, Shreyas to join Team India in Delhi Meanwhile, the Indian ODI squad will depart for Australia in two separate batches on October 15 from the national capital with logistics and ticket availability determining the final travel schedule. According to a PTI report, Rohit, Virat and new vice-captain Shreyas Iyer will fly down to New Delhi before departing for Australia.