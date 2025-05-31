Are Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya in good terms? India stars' awkward moment during GT vs MI IPL Eliminator goes viral

Could it be just mind games? Could it be something else? The interactions between Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill and Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya during the eliminator game in New Chandigarh on Friday (May 30) made fans wonder if there is any feud between the two superstars.

The 20-second-long clip comprises two parts. In the first part, Shubman Gill walked past Hardik Pandya without acknowledging the handshake gesture. In the second part, Hardik was seen to have celebrated Gill's dismissal in an aggressive manner.

Seems like no clash

In a video posted by another user, Gill and Hardik were seen to congratulate each other.

Shubman Gill - Hardik Pandya relationship Hardik Pandya and Shubman Gill were the first and third players to get drafted by Gujarat Titans in 2022. The two forged a successful partnership and won the title in the same year. Hardik was the player of the final, and Gill hit the winning six. Gill's best-ever IPL season (890 runs in 2023) also came under the captaincy of Hardik. Hardik's departure to Mumbai Indians in 2024 led to Gill's elevation to the captaincy.

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians, New Chandigarh Mumbai Indians defeated Gujarat Titans by 20 runs in the eliminator match of IPL 2025 in New Chandigarh and advanced to Qualifier 2.

Rohit Sharma's 81 off 50 balls powered Mumbai Indians to 228/5, the 2nd highest total in the history of IPL playoffs. Hardik Pandya's crucial 22* off just 9 balls towards the end of the innings proved to be a crucial buffer in the context of the game.

Shubman Gill got out to Trent Boult in the very first over of the chase for a solitary run. Orange cap holder Sai Sudharsan's 80 off 49 balls kept Gujarat Titans in the game for the first 13 overs of the chase. Jasprit Bumrah's (1/27 in 4 overs) and Ashwani Kumar's (1/28 in 3.3 overs) tight bowling delivered a 20-run win for the Mumbai Indians. Gujarat Titans ran the Mumbai Indians closer than what the final margin would suggest.

IPL 2025, playoffs Qualifier 1: RCB beat PBKS by 8 wickets

Eliminator: MI beat GT by 20 runs

Qualifier 2: PBKS vs MI, June 1, Live from Ahmedabad at 7:30 PM

The Final: RCB vs Winner of Qualifier 2, Live from Ahmedabad at 7:30 PM