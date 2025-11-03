'Are we still dreaming?’: Jemimah Rodrigues, teammates sleep with World Cup trophy after India’s historic win—viral pics

India’s celebrations after their historic ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 win are showing no signs of slowing down — and batter Jemimah Rodrigues’s latest Instagram post perfectly captures the moment.

Advertisement

On Monday morning, Jemimah shared a series of photos featuring herself and teammates Smriti Mandhana, Arundhati Reddy, and Radha Yadav sleeping beside the coveted World Cup trophy. The post, which has since gone viral, came with the captions “Good morning world” and “Are we still dreaming?” — a fitting reflection of India’s long-awaited triumph on home soil.

See the viral post here:

Jemimah was one of the standout performers of the tournament. Her unbeaten 127 against Australia in the semi-final powered India to a record chase of 339 — the highest-ever successful pursuit in a World Cup knockout game. Teaming up with captain Harmanpreet Kaur (89), Jemimah guided India from 59/2 to an unforgettable victory that knocked out the seven-time champions.

Australia had earlier posted a formidable 338, courtesy of Phoebe Litchfield’s century and half-centuries from Ellyse Perry and Ashleigh Gardner. But India’s fightback — led by Jemimah and Harmanpreet — turned the match into one of the greatest comebacks in women’s World Cup history.

Advertisement

The triumph marks a defining moment for Indian women’s cricket. India, who had finished runners-up in 2005 and 2017, finally lifted their maiden ODI World Cup trophy by defeating South Africa in Sunday’s final in Mumbai — a fitting end to a dream campaign.

Cricket fans and players alike believe this victory could transform the women’s game in India, inspiring a new generation of girls to take up the sport.

Meanwhile, former cricketer and current Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir praised the Indian women’s team for scripting history with their maiden ICC Women’s World Cup triumph. He said the side has not only created history but also built a legacy that will inspire generations of young girls to pursue the sport.

Advertisement

After the heartbreaks of 2005 and 2017, Team India finally turned their dream into reality — combining skill, balance and depth to outplay first-time finalists South Africa by 52 runs. The Women in Blue’s all-round dominance was headlined by stellar performances from Shafali Verma and Deepti Sharma, who shone in the title clash.