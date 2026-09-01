'Argentina shirt wont feel quite same without number 10': Shikhar Dhawan pays tribute to Messi

New Delhi [India], September 1 (ANI): Former India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan paid tribute to Lionel Messi after the Argentina legend announced his retirement from international football, saying the national team's shirt "won't feel quite the same without the No. 10".

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Messi announced his retirement from international football on August 31, at the age of 39.

Dhawan took to X to reflect on Messi's illustrious career, highlighting the challenges and triumphs that shaped the Argentine superstar's journey.

"The Argentina shirt won't feel quite the same without the No. 10. A career full of pressure, perseverance, heartbreak and ultimately glory. What a legacy, Messi," Dhawan wrote on X.

Earlier, former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh lauded Messi following his international retirement, saying that the game will remember him "long after the final whistle".

Taking to his Instagram, Yuvraj posted a story, paying tribute to Messi on his international retirement. He said in his caption, "There are very few who become legends while they are still writing history. You are one of them, Leo. What a phenomenal career! The game will remember you long after the final whistle."

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The Argentine icon is his country's most-capped player and highest goal scorer, with 203 appearances and 124 goals. He is also the highest goal-scorer in South American football history.

In 2022, after years of heartbreaks, particularly the 2014 FIFA World Cup final loss to Germany, Messi tasted FIFA World Cup glory, beating Kylian Mbappe-led France in the final. It was his country's first WC in 36 years and their third overall, as per ESPN.

Before that, Messi had also played a massive role in ending Argentina's 28-year title drought, securing the Copa America title in 2021 and winning it back-to-back after World Cup glory in the 2024 edition.

Messi had previously announced his international retirement back in 2016 after Argentina lost to Chile in the Copa America final that year but reversed his retirement, leading his nation to World Cup glory six years later in Qatar.

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Messi scored two goals in the title clash and also converted a penalty, winning the match 4-2 for his side after the match ended in a 3-3 draw at regulation time.

The legendary footballer appeared in six FIFA World Cups from 2006 to 2026, scoring 21 goals in 34 matches. He is the second-highest goal-scorer in the tournament's history, with France's Mbappe holding the record with 22 goals.

In this year's World Cup, Messi had eight goals to his name and four assists, making him one of the standout performers in the tournament. This also included his maiden FIFA WC hat-trick against Algeria. He had overtaken Germany legend Miroslav Klose's record of most FIFA World Cup goals before Mbappe snatched the top spot from him.

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Messi will, however, continue playing for his club, Inter Miami, in Major League Soccer (MLS). Inter Miami is currently placed fourth in the MLS with 12 wins, six draws and four losses, giving them 42 points, 10 points behind Nashville SC. (ANI)