Arjun Tendulkar finally makes Lucknow Super Giants debut in IPL 2026 during LSG vs PBKS; Punjab Kings fight for survival

Arjun Tendulkar finally made his Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL) after left-arm bowler was named in the playing XI against Punjab Kings at the Ekana Stadium on Saturday. Having spent his time with Mumbai Indians from 2021 till 2025, the son of legendary Sachin Tendulkar, Arjun was traded to LSG just before the auction last year.

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LSG have already been eliminated from the playoffs race with just four wins from 13 games. On the other hand, Punjab Kings need to win against LSG to stay alive in the race for a last four finish. Led by Shreyas Iyer, Punjab Kings started with a winning streak in their first seven games. However, six consecutive losses post that have left them in this position.

Also Read | Arjun Tendulkar lands huge T20 Mumbai League pay hike amid LSG snub in IPL 2026

“We have two changes. Arjun (Tendulkar) comes in and Arshin (Kulkarni) come in,” LSG captain Rishabh Pant said during the coin toss. Meanwhile, Punjab Kings have opted to bowl first after Iyer won the toss. It is also the first time Arjun is playing an IPL game after 2024.

Punjab Kings also made two changes in their playing XI. “We're going to bowl first. We've got two changes, Marco (Jansen) and Vyshak (Vijaykumar) come in,” Iyer said. Speaking on their do-or-die situation, Iyer said they are looking forward to the challenge. “It is suddenly exciting,” he said.

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“It's like a do or die game for us. I would say rather do. So it's looking forward to the challenge. Never been in this situation before, as in the league table. But the boys are super excited. They're eagerly waiting to see how it turns out at the end of the day,” he added.

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Arjun Tendulkar in IPL Arjun got his first IPL contract with Mumbai Indians when he was bought for ₹20 lakh in the auction. However, an injury ruled the left-hander all-rounder out of the tournament that season. The five-time champions once again bought Arjun in 2022 for ₹30 lakh.

Although he didn't play a single game in IPL 2022, Arjun finally made his IPL debut against Kolkata Knight Riders in 2023. His maiden IPL wicket was then Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Having been retained for the next season, Arjun got just a single game in IPL 2024 and was traded to LSG for his existing fee of R 30 lakh ahead of the 2026 season. Overall, Arjun has taken three wickets in five games.

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LSG vs PBKS playing XIs Lucknow Super Giants: Josh Inglis, Arshin Kulkarni, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Arjun Tendulkar, Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav, Mohsin Khan

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh(w), Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Suryansh Shedge, Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Also Read | Shardul Thakur, Sherfane Rutherford join Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2026 auctio

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in