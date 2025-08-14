Arjun Tendulkar net worth: How much does Sachin's 25-year-old son earn from MI in IPL & BCCI domestic matches for Goa?

Legendary Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun has once again made the headlines, this time for his reported engagement with Saaniya Chandhok in a private ceremony, which involved family and friends only. Chandhok is the granddaughter of Mumbai businessman Ravi Ghai. However, neither the Tendulkar family nor the Chandhok family has yet made the development public.

Having accompanied his father since childhood, Arjun is a pace-bowling all-rounder, unlike Sachin. Sachin, a batter who opened in ODIs and batted at No. 4 in Tests, also bowled spin. Known as the God of Cricket, he accumulated over 34,357 international runs, including 100 centuries, in a career that spanned around 24 years.

Born in 1999, Arjun played age-group cricket for Mumbai before breaking into the India U-19 team in 2018. Three years later, Arjun made his Mumbai debut in the 2020–21 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy against Haryana, taking 1/34 in his three overs.

Due to a lack of opportunities in Mumbai, Arjun shifted base to Goa and made his first-class debut in the Ranji Trophy in 2022 with a sparkling hundred. After spending two seasons on the bench, Arjun finally made his IPL debut for the Mumbai Indians in 2023 against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

What's Arjun Tendulkar's source of income? Being the son of Sachin, Arjun never had to worry about anything. But the majority of Arjun's income comes from his IPL contract with the Mumbai Indians. The left-handed pacer was first bought for ₹20 lakh in the IPL 2021 mega auction. He was released by the franchise and was re-acquired again in the next year for his base price of ₹30 lakh.

Mumbai Indians retained Arjun for the same price for IPL 2023 and 2024 before releasing him ahead of the 2025 edition. In the IPL 2025 mega auction, Arjun went unsold initially, before the five-time champions raised the paddle at the last moment to acquire him at ₹30 lakh. Over the last five years, Arjun earned ₹1 crore and 40 lakh from IPL alone.

According to a News18 report, Arjun earns nearly ₹10 lakh per season while representing Goa in BCCI domestic competitions - Ranji Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy, and Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament.