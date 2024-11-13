Arjun Tendulkar peaks at right time with five-wicket haul in Ranji Trophy ahead of IPL 2025 mega auction

Goa's Arjun Tendulkar couldn't have asked for a better timing for his maiden first-class five-wicket haul as the left-arm pacer ran through the Arunachal Pradesh batting on Day 1 of their Ranji Trophy match at the Goa Cricket Association Academy Ground in Porvorim on Wednesday. Son of legendary Sachin Tendulkar, Arjun's fifer came just two weeks before the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 auction, thus giving all the franchise owners a heads-up before the mega event in Jeddah in Saudi Arabia on November 24 and 25.

Batting first, the Arunachal Pradesh line-up couldn't tackle the pace and swing of Arjun as he uprooted the stumps of Nabam Hachang for a duck in his first over. The 25-year-old then dismissed Neelam Obi, Jay Bhavsar and made Chinmay Patil to further pile misery for the opposition. His moment of magic came Arjun got rid of Moji Ete to complete his five-wicket haul. Arunachal Pradesh were eventually bowled out for 84.

For Goa, Mohit Redkar (3/15) and Keith Pinto (2/31) also took wickets besides Arjun. In the ongoing Ranji Trophy, Arjun has been in good form with the ball for Goa. He is currently their third-highest wicket-taker with 16 scalps in four matches.

Arjun Tendulkar's rare double Earlier in 2022, Arjun scored a century against Rajasthan. Interestingly, his father Sachin never had a century and a five-wicket haul in his long first-class career, which his son now boasts off.

Arjun Tendulkar in IPL Meanwhile, Arjun's fifer will keep the IPL franchises on check. So far, Arjun has played for Mumbai Indians in IPL before being released last month. Arjun was first picked up by Mumbai Indians in IPL 2021 for ₹20 lakhs but was ruled out due to an injury.