Arjun Tendulkar has re-joined Mumbai Indians for ₹30 lakh for the 2022 edition of the IPL. The bowling all-rounder was bought by the Rohit Sharma-led side during the final minutes of the mega auction.

Arjun will play under father Sachin Tendulkar's mentorship.

The Day 2 of the mega auction began with teams bidding for South African batter Aiden Markram. The right-handed batter was sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for ₹2.6 crore. Also, India batter Mandeep Singh was bought by Delhi Capitals for ₹1.1 crore.

Day 1 of the IPL 2022 mega auction saw Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, and Deepak Chahar being among the top picks. Kishan was picked by Mumbai Indians for ₹15.25 crore, while Chahar was sold to Chennai Super Kings for ₹14 crore.

Mumbai looks good in batting not so in bowling

For Mumbai Indians, Tymal Mills despite his T20 exploits, has been a big flop in Indian conditions as he gets ready to partner Jasprit Bumrah and Daniel Sims in absence of Archer for the year.

"So happy to have got him (Archer). So happy to have Jof and Boom making a lethal bowling attack although next year," MI owner Akash Ambani confirmed that Archer indeed won't play this edition.

MI is looking at Archer being one of their legends in the space vacated by Lasith Malinga and stay on for the next five to six years and are ready to sacrifice one year.

But Mumbai Indians' x-factor player certainly was Singapore international of Australian origin, Tim David who was bought for ₹8 crore.

David, who has played for RCB, is an all-rounder but known more for his big-hitting abilities. He produced 19 sixes in seven games for Multan Sultans in Pakistan Super League.

"Tim David is going to partner Kieron Pollard at number 5 and 6. Fortunately, he got a spell at RCB last year. so he has got experience of IPL."

