Arjun's first appearance post engagement with Saaniya Chandhok; Tendulkar family offer prayers at Lalbaugcha Raja: Watch

Arjun Tendulkar made his first public appearance post his engagement with Saaniya Chandhok as the Tendulkar family offered prayers to Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai on Thursday. Son of legendary Sachin, Arjun made headlines after news of his engagement with Saaniya went broke out earlier in the month. The news was later confirmed by Sachin himself in a question and answer session on Reddit.
Neither Arjun, who plays for Mumbai Indians in Indian Premier League and Goa in domestic cricket, nor Saaniya have made their engagement public through their social media handles. In a video that went viral, the whole Tendulkar family in traditional attire, attended the Lalbaugcha Raja amid huge fanfare and offered prayers. Sachin also waved to his fans.
The Tendulkar family was also offered a Ganesh idol. The same another photo went viral on social media where the Tendulkar family posed in front of a Lord Ganesha idol as they visited Raj Thackeray's house in Mumbai and had darshan of Ganpati Bappa.
The 25-year-old Arjun on August 13 exchanged rings Saaniya, 26-year-old granddaughter of businessman Ravi Ghai in a private ceremony attended by close relatives and friends. In a Reddit Ask Me Anything session, the former India cricketer was asked whether Arjun has engaged with Saaniya. In reply to this, Sachin said, “Yes he did and we are all very excited for the new phase in his life.”
Lalbaugcha Raja is the popular Ganesha idol of the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal. Formerly known as 'Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, Lalbaug, it was founded in 1934 at Lalbaug Market by fishermen of the Koli community. As of 2025, the Lalbaugcha Raja has entered 92 years. The idol draws over 1.5 million pilgrims to the daily during the 10-day Ganesha Chaturthi festival.
