Arshdeep gets stitches on bowling hand, likely to miss India vs England 4th Test: Report

Indian left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh could be ruled out of the fourth Test against England after the 26-year-old suffered a cut to his bowling hand during a training session on Thursday. According to a report by the Indian Express, Arshdeep’s hand has been stitched up, making it unlikely that he will be fit in time to play.

“He has stitches on his hand and likely won’t be available for the fourth Test. The Indian team will see if he is ready for the fifth Test or not,” Indian Express quoted a source as saying.

India assistant coach Ryan Ten Doeschate had also confirmed the injury while speaking to the press earlier in the week. “Arshdeep took a ball while he was bowling, Sai hit a ball and he tried to stop it, and it’s just a cut. We have to see how bad it is. The medical team have taken him off to see a doctor, and whether he needs stitches or not will be important for our planning over the next few days,” he said.

Notably, Arshdeep hasn’t featured in the series so far. However, with Prasidh Krishna looking ineffective in the two matches he played, the team management could have been considering the left-arm pacer for a debut in red-ball cricket. Arshdeep has already been a key player for India in white-ball formats and would be looking to replicate his success in Tests.

More trouble for India The report also notes that there is still uncertainty over Akash Deep’s availability for the match, with the pacer struggling with a groin niggle and skipping a nets session before the team left for Manchester.

Akash Deep had left the field during the 28th over of England’s innings on Day 4 of the Lord’s Test after feeling discomfort. While he returned to the field after treatment, he did not bowl again that day.