Arshdeep Singh, Daryl Mitchell spotted in animated chat over ‘wild throw’ post India's T20 WC win; watch viral video

India's Arshdeep Singh and New Zealand's Daryl Mitchel were caught on camera, having an animated chat after the Men in Blue's T20 World Cup 2026 triumph at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the video of which went viral on social media. The animated chat came in reference to Arshdeep's wild throw at Mitchell during the Kiwi chase.

It happened on the fifth ball of the 11th over while New Zealand were chasing India's mammoth 255/6 in the final on Sunday. After Mitchell squeezed a wide yorker from Arshdeep, the Indian pacer threw the ball at the stumps on the striker's end.

But the ball hit Mitchell on his thigh forcing the Kiwi batter react furiously and charge the Indian left-arm pacer. The umpire had to intervene to calm things down. Even Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav spoke with Mitchell. The New Zealaner and Arshdeep shook hands after the over in the spirit of sportsmanship towards the game.

In the video, Arshdeep was seen describing his throw to Mitchell. In a while two more New Zealand backroom staff joined in. The Indian then imitated Mitchell with a hulk-like pose.

Earlier, during a post-match interview, Arshdeep had spoke about his meeting with Mitchell, stating he went to say sorry to the New Zealander. “Went to say sorry to Mitchell, my throw got too much reverse swing, left it on the pitch!," said the Indian pacer.

For the unversed, India defeated New Zealand by 96 runs in the final to lift the T20 World Cup for the third time after 2007 and 2024. India also became the first team to win a T20 World Cup at home soil and defend their crown. In 2024, India had defeated South Africa in the final.

No victory parade for Indian team in 2026 Meanwhile, unlike the previous edition, the Indian team won't have any victory parade. The day after the win, all the Indian players left Ahmedabad went back to their respective homes. With the Indian Premier League (IPL) starting on March 28, the players will spend some family time before joining their respective franchises for another two months of gruelling action.