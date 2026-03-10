Arshdeep Singh, Daryl Mitchell spotted in animated chat over ‘wild throw’ post India's T20 WC win; watch viral video

India's Arshdeep Singh and New Zealand's Daryl Mitchel were caught on camera, having an animated chat after the Men in Blue's T20 World Cup 2026 triumph at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the video of which went viral on social media. The animated chat came in reference to Arshdeep's wild throw at Mitchell during the Kiwi chase.

Advertisement

It happened on the fifth ball of the 11th over while New Zealand were chasing India's mammoth 255/6 in the final on Sunday. After Mitchell squeezed a wide yorker from Arshdeep, the Indian pacer threw the ball at the stumps on the striker's end.

Also Read | Arshdeep Singh vs Daryl Mitchell heated moment in T20 WC final; watch video

But the ball hit Mitchell on his thigh forcing the Kiwi batter react furiously and charge the Indian left-arm pacer. The umpire had to intervene to calm things down. Even Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav spoke with Mitchell. The New Zealaner and Arshdeep shook hands after the over in the spirit of sportsmanship towards the game.

In the video, Arshdeep was seen describing his throw to Mitchell. In a while two more New Zealand backroom staff joined in. The Indian then imitated Mitchell with a hulk-like pose.

Earlier, during a post-match interview, Arshdeep had spoke about his meeting with Mitchell, stating he went to say sorry to the New Zealander. “Went to say sorry to Mitchell, my throw got too much reverse swing, left it on the pitch!," said the Indian pacer.

Advertisement

For the unversed, India defeated New Zealand by 96 runs in the final to lift the T20 World Cup for the third time after 2007 and 2024. India also became the first team to win a T20 World Cup at home soil and defend their crown. In 2024, India had defeated South Africa in the final.

No victory parade for Indian team in 2026 Meanwhile, unlike the previous edition, the Indian team won't have any victory parade. The day after the win, all the Indian players left Ahmedabad went back to their respective homes. With the Indian Premier League (IPL) starting on March 28, the players will spend some family time before joining their respective franchises for another two months of gruelling action.

Advertisement

According to a source to Livemint, “the decision to not have any victory parade came keeping in mind of what happened at the Chinnaswamy stadium last year during Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) victory celebrations.” 11 people died on June 4 at the Chinnaswamy stampede in Bengaluru last year, of which one was a minor.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in