Arshdeep Singh deletes 200+ Instagram posts including viral Virat Kohli reel amid growing controversies

Punjab Kings (PBKS) pacer Arshdeep Singh seemed to have deleted more than 200 posts from his Instagram account, and even changed his display picture amid controversies surrounding him.

The overall number of posts on his Instagram account has dropped to just 44, and now his handle mainly features brand endorsements and promotional campaign videos.

One of the most surprising deletions from the handle was a viral reel featuring Virat Kohli following India's Champions Trophy title triumph last year. That video had generated more than 150 million views.

Controversies surrounding Arshdeep Singh Earlier in May, Arshdeep Singh made headlines for the wrong reasons after a video went viral in which he could be heard telling Mumbai Indians' Tilak Varma, “Oye Andhere, sunscreen lagaaya?” (“Hey, dark one, did you apply sunscreen?”). This led several fans to criticise the Punjab pacer for his remarks.

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Former India cricketer and commentator Laxman Sivaramakrishnan was among those who slammed the 27-year-old. "Nobody believed me. Everyone mocked and trolled me.

“Arshdeep should be banned this season and should be paid on a pro rata basis. The players today should be hit where it hurts the most,” he wrote on X. “If BCCI takes action, I will name people who racially abused me,” he added.

Another video went viral, showing spinner Yuzvendra Chahal smoking an e-cigarette in one of Arshdeep Singh's vlogs. The only notable post on Arshdeep Singh's Instagram handle at the moment is that of Punjab Kings, with the caption: "Sabar. Shukar. Punjab," (Patience. Gratitude. Punjab)".

The left-arm medium pacer has endured a mediocre IPL season by his standards, taking just 14 wickets from as many matches at an economy rate of 10.20. This is in contrast to IPL 2025, when he took 21 wickets from 17 matches at an economy rate of 8.88.

Punjab Kings endured a disappointing IPL 2026 campaign, bowing out in the league stage. The Shreyas Iyer-led side began their campaign on a confident note, winning six out of their first seven matches (One no result).

However, they went on to lose their next six matches, which severely hurt their momentum. And although they ended their winless run with a seven-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their last match, it wasn't enough, as Rajasthan Royals qualified for the playoffs.

RR did so with a victory over the Mumbai Indians, which took them to fourth place with 16 points. Punjab Kings finished in fifth place with 15 points.

Punjab Kings were favourites ahead of the start of the IPL 2026 season, but they lost the plot in the second half of the season. Punjab Kings were runners-up in IPL 2025 after having lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by six runs in the final.