Arshdeep Singh engaged: India pacer proposes to long-time girlfriend Samreen Kaur in New Zealand; check pictures

India fast bowler Arshdeep Singh got engaged to his long-time girlfriend Samreen Kaur on Wednesday, November 11. He proposed to her in New Zealand, where the Indian team is currently on tour. Samreen shared the news on her Instagram account, posting pictures from the proposal along with a view of the engagement ring Arshdeep gave her.

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What did Samreen Kaur say in her engagement post? Samreen Kaur captioned her pictures: “Of all the things life could have given us, I am happiest that it gave us each other. To a lifetime together. 11.11.2026 (Hi, fiancé).” The post drew an immediate response online.

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Who congratulated the couple? Arshdeep’s India teammates Gurnoor Brar and Naman were among the first to congratulate the couple. Their messages joined a wider wave of wishes from fans and followers as the news spread.

Why have Arshdeep Singh and Samreen Kaur faced online criticism? The couple has often been targeted on social media. Samreen Kaur frequently travels with Arshdeep Singh on India’s international tours, and some fans have criticised her for it.

Samreen recently responded to the criticism in an Instagram story. “The more I see the world, the more I realise how hypocritical people on social media can be,” she wrote. She added: “I've been working since I was 17, taking care of myself financially and professionally, travelling to over 20 countries, and building a happy life with or without a relationship.”

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She also wrote: “I'll post about myself, him, and us because that's my life. If you don't like seeing it, feel free to leave my page. I'm especially tired of seeing women tear other women down.” She ended the message with: “I'm happy, I'm in love, and I'm living my life. That's all that matters. Please let us be.”

How did Arshdeep Singh respond? Arshdeep Singh shared Samreen Kaurs;s story on his own account and backed her publicly. “I'm proud of you baby. You are so strong,” he wrote. “To all the people too concerned with what we should and shouldn't do, please take a break. Live and let live.”

When will Arshdeep Singh and Samreen Kaur get married? The couple has not announced a wedding date yet. For now, they are focused on the engagement while Arshdeep Singh continues with the ongoing New Zealand tour.

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About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.