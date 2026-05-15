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Arshdeep Singh faces ban calls after alleged racist remark on Tilak Varma; ex-India player demands action

Arshdeep Singh, Punjab Kings pacer, lands in hot water following a viral video with Tilak Varma. Former India cricketer Laxman Sivaramakrishnan was one of the first to react strongly to the controversy

Aachal Maniyar
Published15 May 2026, 06:13 PM IST
Punjab Kings' Arshdeep Singh during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh.
Punjab Kings' Arshdeep Singh during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh.(PTI)
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In a shocking development during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season, Punjab Kings fast bowler Arshdeep Singh has come under intense scrutiny for an alleged racist comment directed at Mumbai Indians (MI) batsman Tilak Varma. The incident occurred ahead of the MI vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) match, which resulted in MI winning by six wickets in Dharamsala and handing PBKS their fifth straight loss in the tournament.

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Details about the video

A video that quickly went viral on social media captured the moment when Arshdeep Singh was heard saying to Tilak Varma, “Oye Andhere, sunscreen lagaaya?" (Hey, dark one, did you apply sunscreen?). The remark has sparked widespread outrage among fans and cricket experts alike, raising serious questions about racism in the high-pressure environment of the IPL.

Also Read | Updated list of Orange cap and purple cap in IPL 2026 after PBKS vs MI match

Ex-India spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan calls for an immediate ban

Former India cricketer Laxman Sivaramakrishnan was one of the first to react strongly to the controversy. Drawing from his own painful experiences of facing skin-tone-based comments during his playing career, the ex-spinner took to the social media platform X to demand strict punishment for Arshdeep Singh.

“Nobody believed me. Everyone mocked and trolled me. Arshdeep should be banned this season and should be paid on a pro rata basis. The players today should be hit where it hurts the most. I am sure I would be trolled again,” Sivaramakrishnan said.

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He added in follow-up posts: “I told you guys. Tilak can’t say anything now as he is in the early part of his career. But BCCI with this proof can take action,” and “If BCCI takes action, I will name people who racially abused me if BCCI will take action against them.”

Sivaramakrishnan, who represented India between 1983 and 1987 in nine Tests and 16 ODIs, taking 41 wickets in total, recently opened up about similar racist jabs he faced from teammates.

What happens next for Arshdeep Singh and BCCI?

As the video continues to circulate widely, cricket enthusiasts and former players are now watching closely to see how the BCCI responds. Many are urging the board to investigate the matter swiftly.

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Notably, the Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians have not issued official statements yet. However, MI posted a video of Tilak Varma after his match-winning performance vs PBKS.

With the tournament progressing at full swing, this controversy adds an unwanted layer of tension to an already competitive season.

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About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More

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