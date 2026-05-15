Arshdeep Singh faces ban calls after alleged racist remark on Tilak Varma; ex-India player demands action

In a shocking development during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season, Punjab Kings fast bowler Arshdeep Singh has come under intense scrutiny for an alleged racist comment directed at Mumbai Indians (MI) batsman Tilak Varma. The incident occurred ahead of the MI vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) match, which resulted in MI winning by six wickets in Dharamsala and handing PBKS their fifth straight loss in the tournament.

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Details about the video A video that quickly went viral on social media captured the moment when Arshdeep Singh was heard saying to Tilak Varma, “Oye Andhere, sunscreen lagaaya?" (Hey, dark one, did you apply sunscreen?). The remark has sparked widespread outrage among fans and cricket experts alike, raising serious questions about racism in the high-pressure environment of the IPL.

Also Read | Updated list of Orange cap and purple cap in IPL 2026 after PBKS vs MI match

Ex-India spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan calls for an immediate ban Former India cricketer Laxman Sivaramakrishnan was one of the first to react strongly to the controversy. Drawing from his own painful experiences of facing skin-tone-based comments during his playing career, the ex-spinner took to the social media platform X to demand strict punishment for Arshdeep Singh.

“Nobody believed me. Everyone mocked and trolled me. Arshdeep should be banned this season and should be paid on a pro rata basis. The players today should be hit where it hurts the most. I am sure I would be trolled again,” Sivaramakrishnan said.

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He added in follow-up posts: “I told you guys. Tilak can’t say anything now as he is in the early part of his career. But BCCI with this proof can take action,” and “If BCCI takes action, I will name people who racially abused me if BCCI will take action against them.”

Sivaramakrishnan, who represented India between 1983 and 1987 in nine Tests and 16 ODIs, taking 41 wickets in total, recently opened up about similar racist jabs he faced from teammates.

What happens next for Arshdeep Singh and BCCI? As the video continues to circulate widely, cricket enthusiasts and former players are now watching closely to see how the BCCI responds. Many are urging the board to investigate the matter swiftly.

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Notably, the Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians have not issued official statements yet. However, MI posted a video of Tilak Varma after his match-winning performance vs PBKS.

With the tournament progressing at full swing, this controversy adds an unwanted layer of tension to an already competitive season.

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About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.