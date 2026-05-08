Arshdeep Singh gets strict BCCI warning amid IPL 2026, PBKS pacer told to refrain from an off-field activity: Report

Hours after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) set out certain stricter guidelines for the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises and players, Punjab Kings fast bowler Arshdeep Singh has been reportedly warned by the cricket board in the country to refrain from "vlogging". Vlogging is another form of video content creation.

The development came after Arshdeep's pacer Yuzvendra Chahal was allegedly filmed vaping inside the flight. Chahal's vaping incident came to light when one of Arshdeep's behind-the-scenes travel vlogs caught Chahal hiding something under his left palm and mimic a vaping gesture with a small puff of smoke appearing while sitting on a flight to Hyderabad.

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While the original content reportedly had the full sequence of events on Arshdeep's YouTube channel, but the current version no longer includes Chahal's vaping moment. However, clips of it have gone viral on social media. According to an NDTV Profit report, Arshdeep has been asked by the BCCI to stop vlogging after Chahal's vaping controversy.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Why did the BCCI warn Arshdeep Singh? ⌵ Arshdeep Singh was reportedly warned by the BCCI to stop vlogging after his behind-the-scenes content captured Yuzvendra Chahal allegedly vaping on a flight. Vaping is banned in India. 2 What are the new BCCI protocols for IPL players and staff? ⌵ The BCCI has issued stricter guidelines including requiring prior written approval from the Team Manager for any visitors to player or staff hotel rooms and guests must be received in designated public areas. 3 What risks does the BCCI warn IPL franchises about? ⌵ The BCCI has warned IPL franchises about the well-documented risks of targeted compromise and honey-trapping in high-profile sporting environments, which could lead to serious legal allegations. 4 What are the rules for IPL franchise owners regarding player interaction? ⌵ IPL franchise owners are strictly prohibited from communicating with or accessing players in the dugout, dressing room, or playing area during matches, except through designated and approved channels. 5 What action has the BCCI taken regarding vaping in the IPL? ⌵ The BCCI has cracked down on vaping, noting instances in dressing rooms and other restricted areas. Vaping is prohibited under Indian law and across all IPL venues.

However, neither the BCCI, nor the Punjab Kings have made any official comment on the matter. This is not the first time a vaping controversy has rocked IPL. A few days earlier Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag was caught vaping inside the dressing room during their match against Punjab Kings in new Chandigarh. Notably, vaping is banned in India.

Parag was fined 25% of his match fee and also handed a one Demerit Point for breaching Level 1 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct for Players and Team Officials.

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BCCI goes strict to players, officials & owners Earlier on the day, the BCCI issued an eight-page directive for the 10 IPL franchises flagging off concerns about some serious breaches of protocols while setting Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) which will need to be strictly adhered to in near future.

"The advisory has been issued in light of certain incidents observed during ongoing season and is intended to reinforce the standards of professionalism, discipline, security awareness and protocol compliance expected from all stakeholders associated with IPL," BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia wrote to CEOs of 10 franchises, a copy of which is in possession of PTI.

Also Read | IPL teams told to beware of honey traps as BCCI issues strict new protocols

The eight-page documents sets the record straight while pointing out about the breaches that has been reported by the Anti Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU) of BCCI.

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BCCI's diktat for players & support staff in IPL No person irrespective of their identity, relationship to team member or stated purpose shall be permitted entry into player's or support staff member's hotel room without prior knowledge and explicit written approval from Team Manager.

Guests and visitors shall be received exclusively in designated public areas of hotel such as lobby or hotel reception lounge. No guest shall be escorted to private hotel rooms unless Team Manager has specifically authorised the same in writing.

The BCCI draws attention to all Franchises to the well documented risks of targeted compromise and Honey Trapping that pervade high profile sporting environments. The possibility of incidents giving rise to serious legal allegations, including those under applicable Indian laws on sexual misconduct cannot be discounted. IPL franchises must remain vigilant an proactive in mitigating such risks at all times.

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Also Read | IPL 2026 Final moved to Ahmedabad as BCCI drops Bengaluru

BCCI's diktat for IPL franchise owners IPL franchise owners and their representatives are strictly prohibited from communicating with or physically accessing players or team officials in the dugout, dressing room or playing area during course of the match, except through designated and approved channels.

All franchise owner level access to restricted zones must strictly conform to the PMOA Protocol as communicated by the IPL operations Divisions. Any deviation shall be treated as serious violation.

Franchise management is responsible for ensuring that IPL franchise owners and their associates are fully briefed on applicable protocols prior to each match day.