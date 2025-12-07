Arshdeep Singh makes ‘reel’ deal with Virat Kohli in Vizag; Watch Kuldeep Yadav & Dhruv Jurel's reaction in viral video

Arshdeep Singh finally made a ‘reel’ with Virat Kohli after India defeated South Africa by nine wickets in the third and final ODI against South Africa in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. It has been a regular routine for Arshdeep to shoot a reel video with one of his teammates post a series or a tournament victory.

So far Arshdeep had the likes of Tilak Varma, Shubman Gill and Kuldeep Yadav. On Saturday, Arshdeep managed to get hold of Kohli, who was adjudged the Player of the Series for his 302 runs in three matches, which included two back-to-back hundreds.

In a hilarious conversation, Arshdeep told Kohli had the target been a little more, the former skipper would have got his third consecutive hundred. “Paaji, run kam rehgaye, century aaj pakki thi waise (The target wasn’t big enough brother, otherwise a century seemed certain)," said Arshdeep.

In response, Kohli was quick in his reply, “Toss jeet gaye, nahi toh teri bhi pakki thi dew mein, (Thankfully we won the toss, otherwise you would have been hit for a century in the dew!).”

Kuldeep Yadav & Dhruv Jurel react hilariously While Arshdeep was shooting the video with Kohli, the duo had Kuldeep Yadav and Dhruv Jurel as their immediate viewers. Post the video, the pair of Jurel and Kuldeep burst into laughter. Although the conversation between the four is unknown, but it is certain they were having laugh because of how the full episode went on.

The video rapidly went viral in no time on social media.

India vs South Africa 3rd ODI highlights As far as the match is concerned, the Indians were in complete control in chase as Yashasvi Jaiswal's maiden ODI hundred and Kohli's unbeaten half-century helped India to a huge win. After winning the toss, following 20 consecutive losses, India opted to field in Vizag.

Quinton de Kock (106) and Temba Bavuma (48) held the South African innings until the 28th over before a massive collapse saw the Proteas all out for 270. Prasidh Krishna and Kuldeep shared eight wickets between them to restrict the opposition below 300.