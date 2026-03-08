Arshdeep Singh opens up on wild throw at Daryl Mitchell after India's T20 WC win; ‘my throw got too much reverse swing’

Arshdeep Singh admitted that his wild throw to Daryl Mitchell wasn't intentional during the T20 World Cup 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The incident took place on the fifth ball of the 11th over during New Zealand's chase of 256.

Mitchell squeezed a wide yorker from Arshdeep back down the pitch with the Indian bowler unnecessarily targeting the stumps at striker's end. But the ball hits Mitchell's thighs as the New Zealand went furious immediately. The right-hander charged to Arsheeep with animated gestures with his hands and walked towards the Indian aggressively.

The umpire intervened to calm Mitchell. Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav also had a word with the New Zealander. Opening up on the incident, Arshdeep jokingly said that his “throw got too much of reverse swing”.

“Went to say sorry to Mitchell, my throw got too much reverse swing, left it on the pitch!," said the Indian pacer after India defeated New Zealand by 96 runs to lift the T20 World Cup 2026.