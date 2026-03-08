Arshdeep Singh opens up on wild throw at Daryl Mitchell after India's T20 WC win; ‘my throw got too much reverse swing’

Arshdeep Singh admitted that his wild throw to Daryl Mitchell wasn't intentional during the T20 World Cup 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The incident took place on the fifth ball of the 11th over during New Zealand's chase of 256.

Mitchell squeezed a wide yorker from Arshdeep back down the pitch with the Indian bowler unnecessarily targeting the stumps at striker's end. But the ball hits Mitchell's thighs as the New Zealand went furious immediately. The right-hander charged to Arsheeep with animated gestures with his hands and walked towards the Indian aggressively.

The umpire intervened to calm Mitchell. Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav also had a word with the New Zealander. Opening up on the incident, Arshdeep jokingly said that his “throw got too much of reverse swing”.

“Went to say sorry to Mitchell, my throw got too much reverse swing, left it on the pitch!," said the Indian pacer after India defeated New Zealand by 96 runs to lift the T20 World Cup 2026.

Alongside the faultless, Japrit Bumrah, Arshdeep formed India's potent pace attack. Like Bumrah himself, Arshdeep was used in all phase of the games and was rewarded for his accuracy and consistency.

About the Author Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women's CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi's historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.