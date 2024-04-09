Hello User
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  Arshdeep Singh's 4-wicket spell destroys Sunrisers Hyderabad's batting order during PBKS vs SRH IPL 2024 clash

Arshdeep Singh's 4-wicket spell destroys Sunrisers Hyderabad's batting order during PBKS vs SRH IPL 2024 clash

Written By Arshdeep kaur

Arshdeep Singh took the wickets in an impressive spell giving away 29 runs in four overs, with an economy of 7.25

Punjab Kings bowler Arshdeep Singh during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad

PBKS vs SRH: Punjab Kings' (PBKS) Arshdeep Singh on Tuesday evening shook the Sunrisers Hyderabad batting by taking four wickets. Singh took two wickets in an over, twice in the match.

The 25-year old left-arm seamer took the wickets in an impressive spell giving away 29 runs in four overs, with an economy of 7.25.

SRH's Nitish Reddy showed tremendous character during a vital 37-ball 64, before Arshdeep sent him packing on a full toss delivery.

Other PBKS bowlers who took wickets were Harshal Patel (2), Sum Curran (2), and Kagiso Rabada (1).

The SRH have set a target of 183 runs for the PBKS.

Shikhar Dhawan and Jonny Bairstow are to open for PBKS.

Also read: PBKS vs SRH 2024 IPL Live Score

The PBKS are locking horns with SRH at the Chandigarh's Mullanpur Stadium.

PBKS won the toss and its skipper Shikhar Dhawan elected to field first.

However, at the toss, SRH skipper Pat Cummins said that they would have bowled first as well.

SRH are at the fifth spot in the points table with two wins and two losses. While Punjab, who also have the same win-loss ratio and points as SRH, are placed sixth due to an inferior net run rate.

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan(c), Jonny Bairstow, Jitesh Sharma(w), Ashutosh Sharma, Sam Curran, Shashank Singh, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Prabhsimran Singh

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Nitish Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan.

