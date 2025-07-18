Arshdeep Singh’s injury creates a Team India selection headache ahead of 4th Test; will Bumrah play in Manchester?

India were dealt a new blow as Arshdeep Singh injured himself during training ahead of their fourth Test at Old Trafford in Manchester. The left-arm pacer suffered a cut on his bowling hand on Thursday, according to assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate.

According to a TOI report, Arshdeep sustained the cut while attempting to stop a shot from Sai Sudharsan in his follow-through. The 26-year-old was immediately examined by the BCCI medical team. Arshdeep, who is yet to make his Test debut, was in contention for the fourth Test.

“We have to see how bad the cut is,” Ten Doeschate told reporters. “Obviously, the medical team is taking him to see a doctor. And whether he needs stitches or not is going to be important to our planning for the next few days,” added the former Dutch international.

Will India play Jasprit Bumrah in Manchester? Arshdeep's injury caused a huge selection headache for the Indian captain, Shubman Gill and coach Gautam Gambhir. Had Arshdeep played in Manchester, the Indian team would have had the luxury to rest Jasprit Bumrah at Old Trafford, keeping his workload management in mind.

If Arshdeep doesn't get fit on time, India might be forced to play Bumrah in the fourth Test. In the Lord's Test, which India lost, India played three front-line pacers in Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep. The fourth Test starts on 23 July.

Asked about what the team combination would be in the fourth Test, Ten Doeschate chose to keep everyone guessing. “We’ll take a call on the combination we play. Particularly given the Arshdeep situation as well, we’ll make that call closer to Manchester,” said Ten Doeschate.