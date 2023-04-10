Arun Dhumal slams Rohit Sharma, Ravi Shastri on 'workload management' row; says 'Kohli never got injured playing IPL'2 min read . Updated: 10 Apr 2023, 10:45 PM IST
- While brushing aside all these, IPL chairman Arun Dhumal said that players like Virat Kohli, Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja never got injured playing IPL during their career.
Amid the debate around workload management with the players citing injuries, IPL chairman Arun Dhumal brushed aside all talks with a hard-hitting 'Virat Kohli' statement.
