Aryas 39-ball century for Punjab sends Chennai to fourth straight loss in IPL

KOLKATA, India (AP) — Opening batter Priyansh Arya hit the joint fourth-fastest century in the Indian Premier League as Punjab Kings handed Chennai Super Kings their fourth straight loss on Tuesday.

Arya’s (103) 39-ball hundred powered Punjab to 219-6 despite five of its top six batters falling for a combined score of 23 runs.

Chennai fell short for the fourth successive time in its run-chase and got restricted to 201-5 to lose by 18 runs as New Zealand left-handed opener Devon Conway top-scored with 69 off 49 balls.

Punjab’s third win in four games pushed them to No. 4 on the points table.

Earlier, Lucknow Super Giants clinched a thrilling run-fest against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens by four runs.

Nicholas Pooran (87 not out) and Mitchell Marsh (81), who notched his fourth half-century in five games, decimated the Kolkata pacers to put up 238-3, Lucknow’s second-highest IPL total.

Kolkata was on the verge of overhauling the tall target on the back of captain Ajinkya Rahane’s blazing 61 off 35 balls but four wickets in 14 deliveries undermined the chase and they fell short at 234-7. Aggressive Arya stuns Chennai

The 24-year-old Delhi opener turned heads when he smashed six sixes in one over during Delhi Premier League last year and was later picked by Punjab at the IPL auction.

Arya whacked Khaleel Ahmed’s first ball for a six before the fast bowler couldn’t hold onto a regulation return catch of the next ball as Chennai was scratchy in holding onto catches.

The left-hander got another opportunity on 35 when Vijay Shankar dropped a difficult catch at mid-wicket before he completed his half century off 19 balls inside the batting power play.

While Arya capitalized on chances with his continuous aggression against both pace and spin of Ravichandran Ashwin, Punjab stumbled to 83-5 in eight overs.

But Arya didn’t hold back as he reached his maiden IPL hundred by smacking Matheesha Pathirana for 6, 6, 6, and 4. Chris Gayle holds the record of fastest IPL hundred — off 30 balls — followed by Yousuf Pathan (37 balls), David Miller (38 balls) and Travis Head (39 balls).

Arya smashed nine sixes and seven fours before he eventually holed out at long-on in the 13th over while going for another big shot against wrist-spinner Noor Ahmad of Afghanistan.

No. 7 batter Shashank Singh made unbeaten 52 off 36 balls and together with Marco Jansen (34 not out) carried Punjab past the 200-run mark with an unbroken 65-run stand. Chennai falls short yet again

The New Zealand left-handed pair of Rachin Ravindra (36) and Conway provided Chennai a decent start of 61 off 39 balls, but captain Ruturaj Gaikwad yet again faltered and was dismissed cheaply for 1 by Lockie Ferguson.

Conway and Shivam Dube (42) both got chances with the New Zealander twice getting dropped of Jansen’s successive deliveries and Ferguson couldn’t grab a simple catch of Dube at point.

Ferguson made amends and had Dube clean bowled of a knuckle ball in the 16th over and Conway got retired out as Chennai looked for counterpunch in the final two overs.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni struck three sixes and a boundary in his 12-ball knock of 27. But with 28 required off the final over, he was brilliantly snapped at short fine leg by Yuzvendra Chahal. Kolkata fights back

At their home, Kolkata was ahead of the run rate required for so long thanks to a whirlwind start from Rahane and Sunil Narine, who made 30 off 13 balls. They raced to 90-1 in the batting power play against wayward Lucknow pace bowling.

Rahane featured in another fruitful 71-run partnership with Venkatesh Iyer until Lucknow dented the chase with four quick wickets.

Shardul Thakur bowled five consecutive wide balls at the start of over No. 13, but he started the slide when yet another full toss was mis-timed by Rahane, who was caught in the covers.

When fast bowler Akash Deep got Iyer on 45 in the 16th over three wickets had fallen in nine balls. Then Thakur followed by taking out Andre Russell in his last over through another full toss and the odds were back in Lucknow’s favor.

With Kolkata seven down, all the pressure fell on Rinku Singh but his unbeaten 38 off 15 wasn’t quite enough. Marsh and Pooran power Lucknow

Aiden Markram and Marsh flattened Kolkata with their opening stand of 99 runs off 62 balls, followed by Pooran’s blitz.

Markram was undone by Harshit Rana’s full delivery that nipped back into the South African’s stumps.

Marsh, who hit six fours and five sixes, and Pooran then smashed 71 off 30 balls until Marsh holed out to deep point.

Pooran continued the punishment, raising his fifty off just 21 balls. He hit eight fours and seven boundaries in his unbeaten knock and leads the IPL batting charts.

The game was rescheduled from Sunday at the request of Kolkata police due to religious festivities in the city.