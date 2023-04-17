Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter to commend the debut of another legend, Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar during the Indian Premiere League (IPL) match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Mumbai Indians (MI) on Sunday.

Taking to Twitter, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, “As competitive as this IPL may be... but when u see a friends son #ArjunTendulkar take the field it is a matter of such happiness and joy. Wish Arjun all the best and @sachin_rtwhat a proud moment!! Wow."

Shah Rukh Khan is the co-owner of KKR. The actor who enjoys a humungous loyal fan base in Bollywood, also will see his daughter step into the industry with Zoya Akhtar's adaptation of Archie comics for Netflix.

Arjun has been a part of MI since 2021 but finally got the chance to play in the competition recently.

The 23-year-old opened the bowling attack for Mumbai Indians and sent down two impressive overs in which he got the ball to move into the right-handed batters early in the innings.

After his impressive debut, Sachin dropped a priceless message for Arjun.

"Arjun, today you have taken another important step in your journey as a cricketer. As your father, someone who loves you and is passionate about the game, I know you will continue to give the game the respect it deserves and the game will love you back," he said. “You have worked very hard to reach here, and I am sure you will continue to do so. This is the start of a beautiful journey. All the best!"

Arjun, a left-handed medium-fast bowler and left-handed lower-order batsman, has played age-group cricket for Mumbai and in 2020-21, he made his T20 debut in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. His under-19 debut for India was against Sri Lanka in 2018.

Arjun was picked by the five-time IPL champions for the first time during the 2021 auction at his base price of ₹20 lakh.

While the Wankhede Stadium is the home ground for Arjun and Mumbai Indians, the young cricketer is no longer associated with domestic side Mumbai as he moved to Goa in the second half of 2022 in pursuit of regular playing time in domestic circuit.

He gave away 17 runs without taking a wicket. He was hit for a six and a four by KKR batter Venkatesh Iyer, who went on to complete his maiden IPL century later in the innings.