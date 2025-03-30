’As per BCCI..,’: Eden curator Sujan Mukherjee breaks silence on denying KKR captains spin-friendly pitch request

New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI): Eden Gardens pitch curator Sujan Mukherjee has found himself in the middle of a heated debate about home advantage against a fighting strip.

Sujan drew flak from some sections of Kolkata Knight Riders fans after he denied franchise skipper Ajinkya Rahane's request to prepare spin-friendly tracks in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Rahane's remark came after the defending champions' prime weapon, mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy, was pummelled and clobbered for 43 runs in their tournament opener defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

After facing heavy backlash on social media, Sujan broke the silence on the ongoing row. He quoted BCCI's instructions on pitch preparation, which relate to franchises and players not being allowed to have a say in that matter.

"As per the BCCI guidelines, it is clearly mentioned that the pitch and ground preparation for all IPL regular season matches is the responsibility of the chief curator of the host association under the guidance from the BCCI-appointed venue curator, and they will be the sole decision-maker regarding the nomination of practice and match pitches, as is the case for first-class matches in India," Sujan told RevSportz.

"It is also instructed that the franchises and players shall not have any say in the preparation of the wicket. The BCCI chief curator is available to give any advice that is required and will also be able to intervene if any issues arise," he added.

Sujan admitted that the criticism hurt despite not following social media. He also maintained his stance about the pitch offering something to spinners in Eden while citing Andre Russell's dismissal against the Challengers.

"Look, I do not follow social media. But when I heard what was being said about me, it felt bad. I have always tried to prepare a sporting track where there is something for everyone - batters, pacers and spinners," Sujan siad.

"There was turn on offer in the pitch for the first match against RCB. And KKR have good pacers in their side like last season. All I am trying to say is if you watch the first match, there was some turn as well, especially the way Andre Russell got dismissed," he added.

Sujan believes turning the Eden surface into a complete spinner's paradise could be a double-edged sword for the hosts. It could work in their favour, but there are also chances the move might backfire.

"There has been help for the spinners here. If we make rank turners, then it might backfire. Spectators come to the ground to watch a good, entertaining cricket where there is help for everyone. There will be a bit more help for the spinners in the upcoming matches.

Apart from fans, former New Zealand right-arm quick Simon Doull gave his take on the entire matter. Sujan's refusal didn't sit well with the former Kiwi star and he even suggested that the defending champions should move out of Eden and find a new home.

Sujan subtly hit back at Doull for his remark and said, "I do not have to bother about what Harsha Bhogle or Simon Doull said. What matters to me is what the spectators and my association say about the wicket. I am accountable to the BCCI for producing a good sporting wicket."

The Eden pitch curator claimed that the KKR management has experience with how the wicket plays out over the last few seasons. He was willing to hold a conversation with the team and find out what's best for them once they return from Mumbai.