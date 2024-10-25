As Shikhar Dhawan cries for ‘help’ in THESE 4 words, worried fans comfort saying, ‘This too shall pass…’

Shikhar Dhawan, 38, retired from cricket after a successful career, citing a lack of inspiration for domestic play. He played 34 Tests, 167 ODIs, and 68 T20Is for India and became an IPL legend with 6769 runs across 222 matches.

Published25 Oct 2024, 09:17 PM IST

Shikhar Dhawan, a long-serving opener of the Indian cricket team, who recently announced his retirement from Indian cricket, left his fans and followers worried with a four word messages asking for help.

As he wrote on X, "Can't fall asleep. Help", thousand of his fan came forward to comfort him and show support.

 

 

 

The 38-year-old Dhawan retired from international and domestic cricket late in August after having played 34 Tests, 167 ODIs and 68 T20Is for India between 2013 and 2022.

Didn't have the "inspiration" left: Dhawan

On his retirement, Dhawan said he didn't have the "inspiration" left to take the domestic cricket route for a place in the national side and that was the reason why he chose to retire from the game.

 

Also Read | Virat Kohli lauds ‘fearless’ Shikhar Dhawan as ’Gabbar’ announces retirement

"I didn't want to play domestic cricket, which I started playing at the age of 18 or 19 and I didn't have that inspiration from inside to play that (form of) cricket," Dhawan had told PTI

"If I look back, the last two years of my cricketing career, I wasn't playing much of international cricket and I was playing IPL to IPL, so I wasn't playing much of cricket (overall)," said the big-hitting opener.

"I thought that, 'alright, I've played enough, and I need to give it a break because I'm not playing that much cricket, so you lose the touch as well," he said as he opened about his mindset before announcing the big decision.

Dhawan became India's 25th ODI skipper in an ODI against Sri Lanka in June 2021 when he stood in for Rohit Sharma and went on to lead the country in 12 matches, winning seven and losing three.

However, before the ODI World Cup last year, Dhawan had to make way for a younger batter in Shubman Gill. His last international appearance for India was in December 2022.

Also Read | Shikhar Dhawan retirement: 5 times ‘Gabbar’ showed his class

He left the arena as a bonafide IPL legend, after appearing in 222 matches, that yielded 6769 runs, including two hundreds and 51 half centuries.

His 768 fours in the tournament are the highest by any batter and he also holds the distinction of being the first to hit consecutive hundreds in the event.

 

First Published:25 Oct 2024, 09:17 PM IST
