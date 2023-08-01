England managed to bounce back from the certain defeat in the Ashes 2023 with a 49-run win in the fifth Test match leveling the series 2-2. But, the win was not without controversies as Australian players raised questions over the ball-changing tactic of England. Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting said there was a big discrepancy in the condition of the ball that was chosen.

“The biggest concern I have is the big discrepancy in the condition of the ball that was chosen. There’s no way in the world you can even look at those two balls there and say in any way they are comparable. That is a huge moment in this game, potentially a huge moment in the Test match, and something I think has to be investigated. It was a perfect storm, conditions were perfect for bowling this morning," Ricky Ponting told Sky Sports.

Usman Khawaja and David Warner were playing well against the old Duke's ball as it was not swinging much. Against the new ball, the Australian players managed to survive for the day as the rain interrupted Day 4 and on the final day when the ball was still new, England's bowlers were more successful dismissing both Usman Khwaja and David Warner in quick succession.

Ball seemed like 8-overs old: Usman Khawaja

"As soon as they changed that ball, I knew straight away that ball was very different. I went up to (umpire Kumar Dharmasena) and asked, 'How old is this ball? It feels like it's eight overs old.' You could see the writing on both sides, and it hit my bat so hard. I've opened the batting in every single innings this Ashes series, and I haven't felt a ball hit my bat as hard as that ball. I said to the boys coming in, 'Be careful, this new ball is going to be tricky,'" Usman Khawaja told Channel 9 after the match.

"Some things you can't control in this game, and it's disappointing for us because it felt like we had a real stranglehold on that game. That ball was at 90 overs and it was still hooping around corners and the keeper's taking it above his head. It really hurts you. England is a class bowling attack, and if you give them a little inch, they will always get as much out of it," Usman Khawaja added.