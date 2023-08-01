Ashes 2023: Ricky Ponting alleges discrepancy in ball-change, demands investigation1 min read 01 Aug 2023, 05:24 PM IST
Ashes 2023: Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting said there was a big discrepancy in the condition of the ball that was chosen
England managed to bounce back from the certain defeat in the Ashes 2023 with a 49-run win in the fifth Test match leveling the series 2-2. But, the win was not without controversies as Australian players raised questions over the ball-changing tactic of England. Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting said there was a big discrepancy in the condition of the ball that was chosen.
