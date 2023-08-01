Ball seemed like 8-overs old: Usman Khawaja

"As soon as they changed that ball, I knew straight away that ball was very different. I went up to (umpire Kumar Dharmasena) and asked, 'How old is this ball? It feels like it's eight overs old.' You could see the writing on both sides, and it hit my bat so hard. I've opened the batting in every single innings this Ashes series, and I haven't felt a ball hit my bat as hard as that ball. I said to the boys coming in, 'Be careful, this new ball is going to be tricky,'" Usman Khawaja told Channel 9 after the match.