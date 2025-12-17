Ashes 2025-26: Usman Khawaja returns to Aus Test squad after illness forces Steve Smith out, departs after impressive 82

Star Australian batter Usman Khawaja returned to the Australian Test side and scored a fine 82 in the first innings of their third Ashes match against England as a replacement for Steve Smith, who was ruled out due to 'vertigo-like symptoms'.

The news that Smith has been ruled out of the Aussie side was first revealed by captain Pat Cummins after he won the toss and elected to bat first.

"He (Smith) is feeling unwell, and he has headed off home. But we are lucky to have someone like Uzzie to come in," the ICC website quoted the Aussie skipper as saying.

The 38-year-old Khawaja was a part of the Australian side that defeated England in the first Ashes Test. He managed only 2 in the first innings but did not get an opportunity to bat in the second.

Steve Smith health condition After being ruled out from the 3rd Test in the ongoing Ashes series, Steve Smith is aiming to be back into the thick of things for the Boxing Day Test match which will be played at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The Aussie team management has said that the former captain is being treated for a “potential vestibular issue” in the inner ear, as per the Associated Press. This rules out the speculation that Smith had suffered a concussion during a net practice session.

The team management also said in a statement regarding Smith, “He was assessed and monitored closely and was close to being available to play," adding, “However, given the persistence of symptoms, a decision was made not to proceed.”

Khawaja's career was written off before Adelaide comeback After it came to light that Khawaja was not being considered for the third Test, a number of local Australian newspapers began writing obituaries on his Test career, probably taking into consideration with his age.

However, with this impress performance after being dropped at slip when he was on three, the veteran batter has now proved that there is fuel left in the proverbial engine.

Khawaja's innings was crucial, especially considering the early dismissals of openers Jake Weatherald and Travis Head, who were sent back to the pavilion after being caught out before the drinks break.

Other reliable batters, Marnus Labuschagne and the all-rounder Cameron Green, were also dismissed within a span of three balls right after lunch.