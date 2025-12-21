Ashes 2025: Australia continue to lead AUS vs ENG rivalry with 82-run win in 1st Test; check head-to-head stats

Australia continue to lead the Ashes rivalry as they have won the 1st Test in the 2025-26 series. On 21 December, the hosts defeated England by 82 runs.

Alex Carey won the Player Of The Match award. He scored a century in the first innings and added an important 72 in the second.

He was sharp behind the stumps. The wicket-keeper finished with 6 catches and a quick stumping. He said the team understood what was at stake yet stayed focused on each moment.

Carey said that he had loved winning in front of his home crowd. He praised Travis Head’s innings (170 off 219 balls) and called it a special effort.

Travis Head's incredible record Travis Head has created a remarkable piece of history at the Adelaide Oval. He earlier became only the second Australian to score 4 consecutive Test centuries at the venue.

Across 8 Tests at Adelaide, he has amassed 786 runs at an impressive average of 87.33. He struck 175 against the West Indies in 2022, followed by 119 against them again in early 2024. He then hit 140 against India in December 2024 before scoring 170 against England in this match.

Head has now joined an elite list that includes Sir Donald Bradman, Michael Clarke and Steve Smith. All of whom have achieved 4 consecutive tons at a single venue.

Travis Head is also the only left-handed Australian ever to reach this milestone. Nine of his last 10 Test hundreds have come in matches that Australia went on to win.

Ashes: AUS vs ENG head-to-head stats In Ashes, Australia have won 34 series compared to England’s 32. Seven Ashes Tests ended in draws. Australia are the current holder of the urn.

Overall, across all 361 Test matches played so far, Australia also holds the advantage with 152 wins against England’s 112.

Recent results show a clear pattern. Australia have kept the urn since the 2017-18 series. The last time they lost an Ashes series to England was in 2015.

The 2023 series in England finished 2-2, allowing Australia to retain the trophy as the previous winner. The 2021-22 Ashes in Australia ended in a dominant 4-0 victory for the hosts.