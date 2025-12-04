Ashes 2025: Nasser Hussain refused entry at Gabba before Australia vs England pink-ball Test; here's what happened

Former England captain Nasser Hussain was on Wednesday denied entry at the Gabba in Brisbane just before the second Ashes 2025 Test between Australia and England on Thursday. Nasser Hussain is in Australia as a part of the Sky Sports broadcast team for the entire series.

Known as one of the best analysts of the game, Hussain got a major surprise when he arrived at the stadium with fellow England captain Michael Atherton, only to find out that he couldn't get inside the stadium.

“They (ground staff) wouldn't let me in. I mean for everything I've done for Australian cricket, at this particular ground (I couldn't believe it),” Hussain told Sky Sports. “I turned up, showed my accreditation, they wouldn't let me in," added the 57-year-old.

However, Hussain was finally allowed at the Gabba following an intervention by Cricket Australia. "Then about half an hour later, Cricket Australia kindly came down and sorted out my accreditation,” he stated.

What's so memorable for Nasser Hussain at Gabba? Nasser Hussain had one of his worst memories at the Gabba, which came during the 2002 Ashes series. After winning the toss, Hussain opted to bowl in blazing-hot conditions. Not only did it result in Australia posting a mammoth first-innings total, but the hosts also secured an easy win.

Although Hussain later admitted his mistake, the nightmarish defeat still haunts the English fans while the Australians look back on it with amusement. The last time England won a Test in Brisbane was in 1986.

England's record in pink-ball Tests After a humiliating loss in the first Test in Perth, England would be looking to level the scores in the pink-ball Test at the Gabba. However, England's record in day-night Tests isn't fascinating.

The Three Lions have played seven Tests with the pink ball, losing five and winning only twice. In fact, the likes of Jamie Smith and Gus Atkinson have never played a first-class game with the pink ball. The last time England played a day-night Test was way back in 2023.