Ashes Live telecast in India: When & where to watch Australia vs England 1st Test? Get AUS vs ENG playing XIs & more

One of the most iconic rivalries in cricket, the Ashes 2025-26 is set to kick off on Friday in Perth when Australia host England in the first Test. The first Test starts on 7:50 AM IST. The hosts have won 14 out of the last 18 games since the drawn Ashes series in 2-23 in England. At home, Australia are unbeaten in last six Test series.

However, Australia will be missing the services of captain Pat Cummins (back injury) and fast bowler Josh Hazlewood (hamstring injury). The home team have announced two debutants in Jake Weatherald (will open the batting with Usman Khawaja) and pacer Brendan Doggett. In fact. Dogget is the first pacer to win a Australian Test cap in four years.

On the other hand, Jofra Archer is set to return to Ashes after a long time. The right-arm pacer will accompany Mark Wood for England only for the second time in Test cricket. Steve Smith is leading Australia in the absence of injured Cummins.

Meanwhile, England captain ben Stokes won the toss and opted to bat first. The English opted for an all-pace attack and left out spinner Shoaib Bashir from the playing XI. Australia have won 13 and drawn two of its last 15 Ashes Tests in Australia.

Doggett also became the third Indigenous Australian man to play Test cricket. He will be bowling alongside Scott Boland, thus making it for the first time that two Indigenous Australians in the same playing XI in Tests.

Australia vs England 1st Test match details Time: 7:5 AM IST

Venue: Perth Stadium

Date: November 21-25

When and where to watch AUS vs ENG first Test? Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Ashes 2025-26 in India. The first Test between Australia and England will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD from 7:50 AM IST. Live streaming of Australia vs England first Test will be available on JioHotstar app and website.

Australia vs England 1st Test playing XIs Australia: Usman Khawaja, Jake Weatherald, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith(c), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Brendan Doggett, Scott Boland