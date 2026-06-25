Ashirvad Sooryavanshi, Vaibhav's younger brother, steals spotlight with 168-run knock in local cricket match

Another Sooryavanshi has recently grabbed headlines. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's brother, Ashirvad Sooryavanshi, slammed 168 runs from 199 deliveries while playing for Rishav XI, a local cricket team based in Bihar.

Ashirvad, just 10 years old, struck 19 fours and six sixes during his knock. Vaibhav shared an Instagram story of his younger brother raising his bat, along with the scorecard of the match. This is not the first time Ashirvad has scored a century. Earlier in June, he scored 103 runs from 87 balls while playing for Cricket Academy Tajpur in Bihar's Samastipur district.

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Ashirvad Sooryavanshi's brother's rise to fame Vaibhav, on the other hand, has been making waves in cricket. He became a household name in cricket when he made his IPL debut in 2025 for the Rajasthan Royals (RR). The 15-year-old scored 252 runs from seven matches, hitting one century and one 50.

In IPL 2026, Vaibhav went on to win the Orange Cap after he finished the season with 776 runs from 16 matches at a strike rate of 237.31. Earlier this year, Vaibhav amassed 439 runs from seven matches in India's successful Under-19 World Cup campaign.

His 80-ball 175 helped India beat England by 100 runs in the final. All of his recent exploits earned him a maiden call-up to the senior Indian team for the upcoming away T20I series against Ireland and England.

Former India and Ireland cricketer MV Narasimha Rao has said that fans are looking to get tickets for the T20I series against Ireland even in the last minute amid the hype surrounding Vaibhav and his possible India debut.

"I think they (local organisers) will have to put more seats because this stadium (Stormont ground) has only 7,000 seats or something. Already, people from other parts of Europe, like Paris, etc., want to come. Hopefully, we can find a way to accommodate them," he told PTI.

"So, I think it will be history, a momentous day if he makes his debut in Ireland. It was unexpected, and in the last 10 days, there's really been big excitement here," Rao, who played for Ireland before they gained Test status, added.

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Rao has predicted that Vaibhav might enjoy batting in Belfast because of the slow nature of the pitch.

"He's phenomenal, great to watch, and I've watched him on television during the IPL. He may enjoy batting as the wickets here are generally slow, and Ireland doesn't have the same kind of fast bowlers, you know, with pace," he said.