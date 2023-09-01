With reports of India vs Pakistan WC cricket match tickets sold out, BharatPe founder Ashneer Grover took a swipe on BookMyShow saying the tickets could have been auctioned to the highest bidders.

According to him, this would maximise revenue for BCCI, ICC and BookMyShow. Taking to X (Twitter), Grover wrote, "World Cup tickets being sold on @bookmyshow could have been auctioned on the app. To the highest bidders. Maximising revenue for BCCI / ICC and BMS. And GST for govt as well." "Eventually hona wahi hai - sabse zyaada daam dene vaale ke haath hi ticket aani hai ! Fark sirf itna hai ki ab cash premium pe aayegi," he added.

Earlier reports arrived that on 29 August on BookMyShow's website and application, the pre-sale of tickets were sold and were out in a matter of minutes, leaving the fans disheartened.

However, with excitement for the match on Mount Everest, the the general sale of tickets will begin on 3 September at 8:00 PM IST on BookMyShow.

ASIA CUP 2023:

According to a report by Sportkeeda, the site said that it may likely open the sales around 8:00 pm IST, whose price would begin at ₹2,000 and the the maximum price for one ticket may reach ₹1,00,000. This will be the final round of online sales and the chance for an offline sale for the tickets after the online ticket sales will be small.

Meanwhile, there is a high chance that the blockbuster match between India and Pakistan during the Asia Cup 2023 on 2 September may get washed out.

As per meteorological department prediction, there is a 67 percent chance of rain in the morning and a 94 percent chance of rain in the evening, when the two giant teams clash at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium near Sri Lanka's Kandy on September 2.

With the rains playing a possibility of a washout, the much-awaited India vs. Pakistan match is most likely to end in a tie.