Ashneer Grover takes swipe on bookmyshow, says 'World Cup tickets could have been auctioned'
With reports of India vs Pakistan WC cricket match tickets sold out, BharatPe founder Ashneer Grover took a swipe on BookMyShow saying the tickets could have been auctioned to the highest bidders.

According to him, this would maximise revenue for BCCI, ICC and BookMyShow.

Taking to X (Twitter), Grover wrote, "World Cup tickets being sold on @bookmyshow could have been auctioned on the app. To the highest bidders. Maximising revenue for BCCI / ICC and BMS. And GST for govt as well."

"Eventually hona wahi hai - sabse zyaada daam dene vaale ke haath hi ticket aani hai ! Fark sirf itna hai ki ab cash premium pe aayegi," he added.

Earlier reports arrived that on 29 August on BookMyShow's website and application, the pre-sale of tickets were sold and were out in a matter of minutes, leaving the fans disheartened.

ALSO READ: India vs Pakistan WC cricket match tickets sold out? Here's how to book it on 3 September

However, with excitement for the match on Mount Everest, the the general sale of tickets will begin on 3 September at 8:00 PM IST on BookMyShow.

ASIA CUP 2023:

According to a report by Sportkeeda, the site said that it may likely open the sales around 8:00 pm IST, whose price would begin at 2,000 and the the maximum price for one ticket may reach 1,00,000. This will be the final round of online sales and the chance for an offline sale for the tickets after the online ticket sales will be small.

Meanwhile, there is a high chance that the blockbuster match between India and Pakistan during the Asia Cup 2023 on 2 September may get washed out.

As per meteorological department prediction, there is a 67 percent chance of rain in the morning and a 94 percent chance of rain in the evening, when the two giant teams clash at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium near Sri Lanka's Kandy on September 2.

With the rains playing a possibility of a washout, the much-awaited India vs. Pakistan match is most likely to end in a tie. 

Updated: 01 Sep 2023, 07:46 PM IST
