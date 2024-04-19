Active Stocks
Fri Apr 19 2024 15:56:00
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 162.10 1.31%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 963.20 -0.84%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 350.90 -0.14%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 424.80 1.40%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 281.70 0.54%
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  PBKS star Ashutosh Sharma trolls Jasprit Bumrah after terrific 61 runs against MI: 'Was my dream to....'
BackBack

PBKS star Ashutosh Sharma trolls Jasprit Bumrah after terrific 61 runs against MI: 'Was my dream to....'

Livemint

IPL 2024: After knock was a paddle-swept six off Jasprit Bumrah in the 13th over of the run-chase, PBKS star Ashutosh Sharma said that he 'had practiced this shot but I did it against the world's best bowler'

Punjab Kings' Ashutosh Sharma plays a shot during their match against Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, in Chandigarh on Thursday. (ANI Photo) (IPL)Premium
Punjab Kings' Ashutosh Sharma plays a shot during their match against Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, in Chandigarh on Thursday. (ANI Photo) (IPL)

Punjab Kings batter Ashutosh Sharma made a sizzling half-century during the IPL 2024 match against Mumbai Indians. One of the remarkable moments of his batting against MI during their IPL 2024 fixture, was his paddle-swept six off Jasprit Bumrah in the 13th over of the run-chase.

Ashutosh Sharma has been earning praises for his performance despite his team Punjab Kings crashed to a nine-run defeat against Mumbai Indians. On being asked about his half century after the match, Sharma made a witty remark on Jasprit Bumrah. 

"It was my dream to sweep Bumrah. I had practiced this shot but I did it against the world's best bowler," said Sharma.

"It's fine, it is all part of the game," he added.

During the IPL match, MI fixed a target of 193 runs against PBKS. However, the team were bowed out for 183 in 19.1 overs. MI's star bowler Jasprit Bumrah took three-wicket.

(More to come)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 19 Apr 2024, 03:56 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App