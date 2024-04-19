PBKS star Ashutosh Sharma trolls Jasprit Bumrah after terrific 61 runs against MI: 'Was my dream to....'
IPL 2024: After knock was a paddle-swept six off Jasprit Bumrah in the 13th over of the run-chase, PBKS star Ashutosh Sharma said that he 'had practiced this shot but I did it against the world's best bowler'
Punjab Kings batter Ashutosh Sharma made a sizzling half-century during the IPL 2024 match against Mumbai Indians. One of the remarkable moments of his batting against MI during their IPL 2024 fixture, was his paddle-swept six off Jasprit Bumrah in the 13th over of the run-chase.