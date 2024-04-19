Hello User
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  PBKS star Ashutosh Sharma trolls Jasprit Bumrah after terrific 61 runs against MI: 'Was my dream to....'

PBKS star Ashutosh Sharma trolls Jasprit Bumrah after terrific 61 runs against MI: 'Was my dream to....'

Livemint

IPL 2024: After knock was a paddle-swept six off Jasprit Bumrah in the 13th over of the run-chase, PBKS star Ashutosh Sharma said that he 'had practiced this shot but I did it against the world's best bowler'

Punjab Kings' Ashutosh Sharma plays a shot during their match against Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, in Chandigarh on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

Punjab Kings batter Ashutosh Sharma made a sizzling half-century during the IPL 2024 match against Mumbai Indians. One of the remarkable moments of his batting against MI during their IPL 2024 fixture, was his paddle-swept six off Jasprit Bumrah in the 13th over of the run-chase.

Ashutosh Sharma has been earning praises for his performance despite his team Punjab Kings crashed to a nine-run defeat against Mumbai Indians. On being asked about his half century after the match, Sharma made a witty remark on Jasprit Bumrah.

"It was my dream to sweep Bumrah. I had practiced this shot but I did it against the world's best bowler," said Sharma.

"It's fine, it is all part of the game," he added.

During the IPL match, MI fixed a target of 193 runs against PBKS. However, the team were bowed out for 183 in 19.1 overs. MI's star bowler Jasprit Bumrah took three-wicket.

(More to come)

