IPL 2024: After knock was a paddle-swept six off Jasprit Bumrah in the 13th over of the run-chase, PBKS star Ashutosh Sharma said that he 'had practiced this shot but I did it against the world's best bowler'

Punjab Kings batter Ashutosh Sharma made a sizzling half-century during the IPL 2024 match against Mumbai Indians. One of the remarkable moments of his batting against MI during their IPL 2024 fixture, was his paddle-swept six off Jasprit Bumrah in the 13th over of the run-chase. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ashutosh Sharma has been earning praises for his performance despite his team Punjab Kings crashed to a nine-run defeat against Mumbai Indians. On being asked about his half century after the match, Sharma made a witty remark on Jasprit Bumrah.

"It was my dream to sweep Bumrah. I had practiced this shot but I did it against the world's best bowler," said Sharma. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"It's fine, it is all part of the game," he added.

During the IPL match, MI fixed a target of 193 runs against PBKS. However, the team were bowed out for 183 in 19.1 overs. MI's star bowler Jasprit Bumrah took three-wicket.

