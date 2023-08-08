In the midst of India's cricket buzz, there's a new name causing ripples – Tilak Varma. With the T20 World Cup just around the corner, speculations are soaring high, and seasoned bowler Ravinchandran Ashwin has dropped a suggestion that might just be the answer to India's middle-order puzzle.

Amid concerns about KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer's return, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has revealed that coach Rahul Dravid has a clear World Cup strategy. But, the absence of a strong left-handed batting option has been a looming concern. Experts have echoed this sentiment, underscoring the need for a left-hander besides Jadeja and Ishan Kishan.

Enter Tilak Varma, a name that's making waves. Despite making his debut just last week, this 20-year-old left-hander managed to grab everyone's attention with his explosive 25-ball 39 in the first T20I against West Indies, swiftly followed by his maiden international fifty. Notably, Varma emerged as India's top scorer in both games, displaying exceptional adaptability to the sluggish West Indies conditions.

Ravichandran Ashwin, who's been watching closely, can't contain his excitement. Drawing a striking resemblance between Varma and skipper Rohit Sharma, Ashwin praises Varma's pull-shot precision, a trait not often seen in new Indian players. He exclaims, "His game looks like he has a natural pull shot and sends the ball outside the rope like an Aussie batter. Too early to call, but that knock was stupendous."

While acknowledging Sanju Samson's impressive ODI performance, Ashwin highlights the significance of Varma's left-handed prowess. As many top teams struggle to counter finger spinners against left-handers, Varma's emergence as a potential contender could fill a crucial void in Team India, he said on his YouTube channel.

“He has at least made everyone notice him. He is surely in the contingency plan. Because any selector who would have seen that knock would have gone, ‘Woah!’" Ashwin added. “This is neck-and-neck with respect to the World Cup. So, will they think about Tilak Varma as an option if we don't have enough backups?"