Ashwin had a chance to run out David Miller in 18th over. Watch

South Africa chased down India 133/9 comfortably despite having a shaky start. Aiden Markram and David Miller maintained a responsible partnership to take Proteas towards a five-wicket victory. Indian bowlers gave a good performance and kept the pressure on South Africa for the first half of their innings. Miller and Markram, especially targeted Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, but Ashwin also had a chance to run out David Miller in the 18th over, which he avoided.
Ashwin could have used Mankading, to run out Miller when he was leaving the crease even before the ball was released. Mankading was named after former Indian cricketer Vinoo Mankad, who first tried it and has always remained a controversial topic when it comes to cricket.
Cricket players, experts, and people are divided over the issue with some calling it unethical on the part of bowlers while others asking the batsman to be cautious or face dismissal.
Getting back to match details, the Indian batting lineup totally collapsed against South African pace attack, except for Suryakumar Yadav, who somehow dragged the Indian innings to a fightable score. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma expressed disappointment over the team's performance and said that many things could have been better.
"But we were not good enough on the field. We have played in such conditions so conditions are not an excuse. We want to be consistent in that department. We could not hold on to our chances, we misses a few run-outs including myself," Rohit said.
Explaining why he gave Ashwin the 18th over, Rohit said, “I have seen what happened at the last with the spinners. So I wanted to finish with Ashwin before the last over. I wanted to see that the seamers bowl the right overs. Given the new batter came in, it was the perfect time for Ashwin to bowl."
South African pacer, Lungi Ngidi, who took four important wickets said that this was his biggest dream, "It was pretty nerve-wracking when games get down that close. As a bowler, you can't do much and just have to believe in the boys. This is one of my biggest dreams, to get something like this (award) at the World Cup and help the country win a game. I will cherish it for a long time," Ngidi said.