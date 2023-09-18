‘Ashwin is in the line’: Rohit Sharma keeps options open for India's spin all-rounder slot in ODI World Cup1 min read 18 Sep 2023, 12:44 PM IST
India's victory in the Asia Cup final highlights the selection dilemma for the second spin all-rounder spot in the upcoming ODI World Cup.
While India's victory over Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023 final showcased a team in prime form, it also exposed an ongoing selection dilemma concerning the spin all-rounder spot for the upcoming ODI World Cup.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message