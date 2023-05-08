Asia Cup 2023: ACC set to move venue from Pakistan to Sri Lanka2 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 08:47 PM IST
With reports of the venue being shifted, it is highly predicted that Pakistan may boycott participating in it.
A day after reports arrived that Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Najam Sethi will seek a 'written guarantee' from BCCI supremo Jay Shah about Indian team's participation in 2025 ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan, another report popped up indicating that Sri Lanka may host the upcoming Asia Cup and the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) is all set to move the tournament from Pakistan, reported the Indian Express.
