A day after reports arrived that Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Najam Sethi will seek a 'written guarantee' from BCCI supremo Jay Shah about Indian team's participation in 2025 ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan, another report popped up indicating that Sri Lanka may host the upcoming Asia Cup and the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) is all set to move the tournament from Pakistan, reported the Indian Express .

The decision on moving the venue for Asia Cup from Pakistan was being thought and discussed from the moment BCCI secretary Jay Shah made it clear Indian cricket team will not travel to the neighbouring country.

Though nothing is final as of yet, but the final venue for the tournament is expected to be announced by May-end. With reports of the venue being shifted, it is highly predicted that Pakistan may boycott participating in it.

BCCI, while refusing to travel to Pakistan for the tournament, had cited lack of clearance from the government. On the other side, PCB had suggested a hybrid model to host the Asia Cup, wherein India’s matches alone would be hosted in Dubai.

Looking at the climatic conditions, PCB's proposal has not received any green signal, as September being peak summer in the United Arab Emirates. Despite, Oman offered to host the tournament, ACC members are considering Sri Lanka as ideal destination for the tournament.

In 2018, when Dubai hosted the 2018 edition of the Asia Cup in September, it was very difficult for the players to play. During that time only, Hardik Pandya broke down with a back injury.

Among other concerns, post a month of the Asia Cup, the ICC World Cup is set to begin in the first week of October and ACC doesn't look in a mood to take the blame of injured players.

Now, if Pakistan decides to participate in the Asia Cup 2023, the tournament will be a six-team event. This time, Nepal have qualified for the tournament too and other teams will be India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

The Asia Cup 2023 is tentatively scheduled to take place between 2-17 September.